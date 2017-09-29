Coldplay Decides To Not Reschedule Houston Show

Chris Martin from Coldplay performs on stage during the Global Citizen Festival G20 benefit concert at the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, northern Germany on July 6, 2017 on the eve of the G20 summit. Leaders of the world's top economies will gather from July 7 to 8, 2017 in Germany for likely the stormiest G20 summit in years, with disagreements ranging from wars to climate change and global trade. / AFP PHOTO / Ronny HARTMANN (Photo credit should read RONNY HARTMANN/AFP/Getty Images)

Coldplay announced Friday that the band would not reschedule their concert in Houston after their Friday, August 25th date was canceled due to Hurricane Harvey impacting the Area.

The band did not specify why they were not going to make up the show date in Houston but did release a statement on their website.

“Hello everyone

We’re very sorry that we weren’t able to play our show in Houston on August 25 due to Hurricane Harvey.

We’ve decided to cancel the show so that everyone can get a refund – but we will make sure that everyone who had tickets for the August 25 show will have priority access for the next time we play in Houston.

We send our love to everyone in Houston and everyone affected by the hurricane.

Love Coldplay”

If you had tickets to the Coldplay concert at NRG Stadium the point of purchase is going to be the place to receive your refund. Ticketmaster.com has more information on their website.

Coldplay had said they would reschudle the show, and even as they continued their tour sang a song for Houston the following weekend in Miami.

