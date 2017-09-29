Coldplay Decides To Not Reschedule Houston Show

Coldplay announced Friday that the band would not reschedule their concert in Houston after their Friday, August 25th date was canceled due to Hurricane Harvey impacting the Area.

The band did not specify why they were not going to make up the show date in Houston but did release a statement on their website.

“Hello everyone We’re very sorry that we weren’t able to play our show in Houston on August 25 due to Hurricane Harvey. We’ve decided to cancel the show so that everyone can get a refund – but we will make sure that everyone who had tickets for the August 25 show will have priority access for the next time we play in Houston. We send our love to everyone in Houston and everyone affected by the hurricane. Love Coldplay”

If you had tickets to the Coldplay concert at NRG Stadium the point of purchase is going to be the place to receive your refund. Ticketmaster.com has more information on their website.

Coldplay had said they would reschudle the show, and even as they continued their tour sang a song for Houston the following weekend in Miami.