FINALLY! Ikea Is Going To Put Your Furniture Together FOR YOU

I loooove me some furniture from Ikea. However, I DON’T LOVE trying to put it together…a thousand pieces go where? And what do I do with this piece left over? Oh man, it’s a nightmare.

Well Ikea has just purchased TaskRabbit, “a platform for hiring someone to assemble your furniture.”

According to the LA Times, “The acquisition is also part of Ikea’s shifting focus from its physical stores to its online business. In recent years, traffic to Ikea’s website has surpassed the number of physical store visits reported by the company, though most sales are still done in-store, according to IBISWorld.”

Ikea already offers a service to build furniture for you, and they currently work with contractors to provide it. Right now, getting something assembled through Ikea will cost you $89 USD for purchases up to $299, and the price gets steeper from there. In contrast, many TaskRabbit workers will do the same job for around $30 per hour, regardless of how much your new shelf cost.