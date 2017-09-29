International Drug Dealer Is Busted When He Travels To The U.S. For The World Beard And Mustache Championships

Scarface. Pablo Escobar. Whether if it’s in movies or real life, catching an international drug kingpin seems to be a very difficult thing to do. Unless he’s really into beards. According to the Miami Herald, Gal Vallerius, 38, runs the Dream Market, a drug dealing site on the dark web. The site connects anonymous dealers and buyers who make their deals using Bitcoin. The site runs out of France, but the United States law enforcement agencies including the DEA, FBI, and Homeland Security have been monitoring him for a while.

Rather than try to catch him in France, US agencies got him in Atlanta as he was going to participate in the World Beard and Mustache Championships in Austin, Texas. (Editor’s Note: OF COURSE it was in Austin)

He took a hit with a federal conspiracy charge (get it?). Vallerius is looking at a life sentence in prison.

