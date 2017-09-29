It’s National Coffee Day! We Put Sarah’s Coffee Taste Buds To The Test!

Today is a national celebration of one of our favorite things….

COFFEE! 

It’s National Coffee Day and people all over are celebrating. Whether you prefer a hot cup of Joe, or a cold brew on ice, there is definitely something for EVERYONE these days.

We decided to send our producer Mike Funky next door to Starbucks to grab a few things to put Sarah (our coffee connoisseur lol) and her immaculate coffee taste buds to the test! We chose 4 drinks for Sarah to see if she could name without us telling her what they are, check out this list our producer wrote:

img 4776 e1506684216913 Its National Coffee Day! We Put Sarahs Coffee Taste Buds To The Test!

Yes, that list says “SOICE”…and we can only assume he meant to write “SPICE” lol.

img 4777 e1506684321425 Its National Coffee Day! We Put Sarahs Coffee Taste Buds To The Test!

Out of all 4 cups of coffee we made Sarah try, she got them all correct! Way to go!

img 4778 Its National Coffee Day! We Put Sarahs Coffee Taste Buds To The Test!

Now good luck getting to sleep later after all that caffeine 😉

 

