It’s National Coffee Day! We Put Sarah’s Coffee Taste Buds To The Test!

Today is a national celebration of one of our favorite things….

COFFEE!

It’s National Coffee Day and people all over are celebrating. Whether you prefer a hot cup of Joe, or a cold brew on ice, there is definitely something for EVERYONE these days.

We decided to send our producer Mike Funky next door to Starbucks to grab a few things to put Sarah (our coffee connoisseur lol) and her immaculate coffee taste buds to the test! We chose 4 drinks for Sarah to see if she could name without us telling her what they are, check out this list our producer wrote:

Yes, that list says “SOICE”…and we can only assume he meant to write “SPICE” lol.

Out of all 4 cups of coffee we made Sarah try, she got them all correct! Way to go!

Now good luck getting to sleep later after all that caffeine 😉