Man Who Received A Double Lung Transplants Receives Help From An Old Friend After Hurricane Harvey

It is an unlikely friendship under unlikely circumstances.

Jesus Garcia is a Houston man and also a double lung transplant recipient. Garcia got his transplant when he was 15-year-old and now the 20-year-old man faces another of life’s obstacles because last he lost everything in Hurricane Harvey.

When Garcia Jesus met Dr Tayar he knew he was going to save his life but he never thought he would be in his life forever, or when life threw him another curve ball that Dr Tayar would be the man in his life helping again.

Dr Tayar told KHOU, quote, “I talked to him about a week after Harvey to see how he was doing, to see how he was doing with his new lungs and just through talking with him he told me about losing the house”.

Jesus has Cystic Fibrosis and now Dr Tayar is raising money in his name.

