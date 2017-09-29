Miley Cyrus Talks Politics and Staying Provocative

By Robyn Collins

Miley Cyrus has just released her latest album, Younger Now and the grown-up, pop-country collection comes as a bit of a surprise from the former pop provocateur. Yet Cyrus remains determined to push buttons and spread her ideology. Only, this time she’s being more subtle and less abrasive.

For instance, the bouncy, upbeat single Cyrus recorded with her godmother Dolly Parton, “Rainbowland” (the name of her Malibu ranch), sounds frivolous and fun, but there are political undertones.

“One line is such a Dolly lyric – it says, ‘We are rainbows, me and you/ Every color, every hue,'” Cyrus told NME. “It’s about all these different races and genders and religions. [It would be great] if we all did come together to create and said, ‘Hey, we’re different, that’s awesome, let’s not change to be the same, let’s stay different but let’s come together anyway.’ Because a rainbow’s not a rainbow without all the different colors.”

She added that she wrote “Inspired” for Hilary Clinton, but it’s not a regretful or venomous song about her presidential defeat. “I’m not fighting fire with fire, hate with hate. I’m fighting hate with love,” Cyrus said. “I’m doing this concert this week in Vegas and for ‘Party In The USA’ the screens will say ‘education’ and ‘healthcare’ and ‘equality’, ‘justice’, ‘freedom’, ‘liberation’, ‘expression.’ These things are what make up our country. It’s not a party in the USA if it’s filled with hate, discrimination, walls, violence, all these things.”

While she previously strived to shock and surprise her audience by being controversial and aggressively sexual, Cyrus says that’s no longer her goal. At the same time, she’s irritated that fans actually expect her to mature and mellow out as she age.

“In a way, Younger Now is really about ageism and sexism, too, because I feel like as women get older it’s so hard,” she said. “I’m watching Madonna do it with such grace and such style and people still attack her… People just want to talk about how she shouldn’t do a f—— cartwheel at the Super Bowl and it’s like, why? Why can’t you still wear a grill, why can’t you still be a part of pop culture?”