OneRepublic Share Fireworks-Filled ‘Rich Love’ Video

By Scott T. Sterling

It looks like one heck of a party.

OneRepublic have shared an eye-catching music video for the single, “Rich Love,” which features Norwegian production trio Seeb.

Directed by Isaac Rentz, the clip was shot overnight on the 4th Street bridge in downtown Los Angeles.

In the video, singer Ryan Tedder is seen walking across the bridge and is soon joined by a troupe of dancers as an endless stream of fireworks illuminate the night sky.

Check out the new clip below.