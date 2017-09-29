The Nicest Thing A Friend Can Do For You

Filed Under: Notre Dame, sending your friend on a surprise trip, The Morning MIX, the nicest thing a friend can do for you
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Today on the Morning Mix, Geoff and Lauren were able to be part of a big surprise for Sarah.

Sarah’s BFF, Elizabeth, wanted to get her a surprise for this weekend. 7 years ago, Sarah lost her brother unexpectedly. So, Elizabeth wanted to do something nice for Sarah on this painful anniversary.

The answer? Since Sarah is from Indiana, they are flying to Chicago and driving to South Bend to watch Notre Dame play football against Miami of Ohio!!

Sarah was really touched AND Geoff and Lauren felt honored to be part of the surprise! They didn’t even accidentally let it slip all week!!!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live