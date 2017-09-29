The Nicest Thing A Friend Can Do For You

Today on the Morning Mix, Geoff and Lauren were able to be part of a big surprise for Sarah.

Sarah’s BFF, Elizabeth, wanted to get her a surprise for this weekend. 7 years ago, Sarah lost her brother unexpectedly. So, Elizabeth wanted to do something nice for Sarah on this painful anniversary.

The answer? Since Sarah is from Indiana, they are flying to Chicago and driving to South Bend to watch Notre Dame play football against Miami of Ohio!!

Sarah was really touched AND Geoff and Lauren felt honored to be part of the surprise! They didn’t even accidentally let it slip all week!!!