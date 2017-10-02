96 Second News: More Info On Las Vegas Mass Shooting; OJ Simpson Is A Free Man

**There was a mass shooting into a crowd of 30,000 people at a Jason Aldean concert in Las Vegas near the Mandalay Bay casino last night. It happened just after 10:00 p.m. local time. Over 50 people are dead, and there were more than 200 wounded.

Jason was performing when his set was interrupted by the sound of automated gunfire and he ran off the stage.

The Las Vegas Police Department said the suspected gunman, who officials have identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, was believed to be a local resident and was on 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay hotel. Police responded to the scene, engaged him and he is now deceased.

Jason Aldean posted a statement to confirm he’s okay. This shooting is the deadliest mass shooting in the history of the U.S.

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

**Lionel Richie has confirmed that he’s the third and final judge to round out the panel of the reboot of American Idol alongside Luke Bryan and Katy Perry.

The president of ABC Entertainment, Channing Dungey said, “Luke and Lionel are the perfect additions to round out our panel of judges for American Idol on ABC. In their respective genres of music, both Luke and Lionel possess insurmountable popularity and award-winning talent that are undeniable, and we are lucky that they will help in paving the way for hopefuls pursuing their dreams on our stage.”

ABC has yet to announce a premiere date for the American Idol reboot but is rumored to be looking at a debut in March, after the network’s telecast of the Academy Awards.

**Kelly Clarkson decided to preview her upcoming album, Meaning of Life, in a…different way…over the weekend: through Snapchat filters.

She compiled the clips into one video that she shared on Twitter, and it shows Kelly singing a line from most of the tracks, skipping songs that have already been released.

Wanted to give y’all a bit more than just the track list for my new album #MeaningOfLife pic.twitter.com/LaNFbCAy70 — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) September 29, 2017

**Coldplay announced Friday that the band will not be rescheduling their concert in Houston after their August 25th date was canceled due to Hurricane Harvey.

The band did not specify why they weren’t going to make up the show date in Houston, but did release a statement on their website.

“Hello everyone. We’re very sorry that we weren’t able to play our show in Houston on August 25 due to Hurricane Harvey. We’ve decided to cancel the show so that everyone can get a refund – but we will make sure that everyone who had tickets for the August 25 show will have priority access for the next time we play in Houston. We send our love to everyone in Houston and everyone affected by the hurricane. Love Coldplay”

If you had tickets to the Coldplay concert at NRG Stadium the point of purchase is going to be the place to receive your refund. Ticketmaster.com has more information on their website.

**Hugh Hefner was laid to rest next to Marilyn Monroe in a private ceremony in L.A. over the weekend on Saturday.

TMZ reports that the Playboy founder, who died on Wednesday, September 27, at the age of 91, was laid to rest in an intimate ceremony attended by his four children, wife Crystal Harris and some Playboy staffers at the Westwood Village Memorial Park in L.A. at noon on Saturday.

Hef was placed in a crypt to the left of Monroe’s, which he bought in the Corridor of Memories Mausoleum in 1992 for $75,000.

**O.J. Simpson is a free man. The former NFL Hall of Famer was released from Lovelock Correctional Center in Las Vegas after nine years of being incarcerated shortly after midnight on Sunday, October 1 — a time that was specifically chosen in order to avoid media attention. The Nevada Department of Corrections confirmed his release with a statement on its Facebook account.

“The Nevada Department of Corrections, in an effort to ensure public safety and reduce the potential for incident, released Orenthal James Simpson #1027820, on October 1, 2017, at 12:08 AM from Lovelock Correctional Center,” the statement read, alongside a photo of Simpson signing papers while wearing a denim jacket, jeans, and white sneakers.

**Lady Gaga shared an update with her fans and assured them her health is improving since she had to postpone the European leg of her Joanne world tour due to chronic pain.

She tweeted on Friday, “Gettin’ stronger everyday for my #LittleMonsters can’t wait to get back on stage & be w u at JoanneWorldTour.” Gaga announced earlier this month in an emotional Instagram post that she would be postponing several shows due to chronic pain from her fibromyalgia.

What a killer article. Gettin’ stronger everyday for my #LittleMonsters can’t wait to get back on stage & be w u at JoanneWorldTour #PawsUp https://t.co/p37b7dM8wC — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 30, 2017

**Cruise ships are bringing much-needed aid to the hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico .

On Wednesday, the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Adventure of the Seas decided to use the boat for the delivery of electric generators, water and medical supplies.

The executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company asked cruise lines and airlines to help transport aid to the island following Hurricane Maria.

The 3,800 passenger vessel is also transporting aid to Saint Croix and Saint Thomas, which were hit by both Maria and Hurricane Irma.

**The Houston Texans picked up a HUGE win yesterday with our quarterback Deshaun Watson leading the team to a 57-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans, and that means you get free stuff! There’s deals on nuggets, tacos and even discounts on clothing.

McDonald’s: If the Texans win, customers receive a free 6-piece McNuggets. When: Day after the Texans game. The catch: Customers must download the McDonald’s app to get the coupon.

Jack in the Box: If the Texans score two touchdowns in a game, every customer gets a free Monster Taco with the purchase of something else. When: Day after Texans game. The catch: Customer must buy something and say “Touchdown for Tacos.”

Papa John’s: If the Texans win, customers receive 50 percent off online pizza orders. When: Day after the Texans win. The catch: Customers must enter promo code TEXANS with their online order.

Fuddruckers: If the Texans win, customers receive a free small classic shake with any combo meal purchase. When: Every Monday after a Texans win. The catch: Customers must be wearing Texans gear.

Firehouse Subs: If the Texans win, customers get one of four medium subs (Hook and Ladder, Italian, Meatball or Steamer) free with the purchase of chips and a drink. When: Day after the Texans win. The catch: Customers must be wearing Texans gear.

Palais Royal: If the Texans win, customers receive 40 percent off one item. When: Day after the Texans win. The catch: Customer must say “Go Texans” or enter “GO TEXANS” online at palaisroyal.com.

Fuddruckers: Every Tuesday this season – win or lose – you buy one Texans Burger Combo, you get one Texans Burger free. When: Every Tuesday through the end of December. The catch: Customers must be wearing Texans gear.

**The Hills alums Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Gunner Stone, on Sunday, October 1, Us Weekly exclusively confirms.

Gunner was born at 3:06 p.m. He weighed in at 6 pounds, 12 ounces, and measured 19 inches long. He has blond hair and blue eyes. “Heidi and Spencer are proud parents of a healthy baby boy as of this afternoon,” the couple’s rep exclusively tells Us.

“We are so blessed to have a beautiful healthy baby boy,” Montag tells Us Weekly exclusively. “It was the hardest and most rewarding experience.”

Pratt described the experience as, “Officially the most lit day of my life.”

**”It” climbed back to the top of the box office this weekend with $17.3 million, but that might not actually hold.

Tom Cruise‘s “American Made” and “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” are hovering around $17 million, and technically, all these numbers are ESTIMATES, so when the final numbers come in, one of them could overtake “It” for the top spot.

Here’s the Top 5 currently:

1. “It“, $17.3 million. Up to $291.2 million in its 4th week.

2. NEW: “American Made“, $17.02 million.

3. “Kingsman: The Golden Circle“, $17 million. Up to $66.7 million in its 2nd week.

4. “The Lego Ninjago Movie“, $12 million. Up to $35.6 million in its 2nd week.

5. NEW: “Flatliners“, $6.7 million.