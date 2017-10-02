A Woman Leaves Her Four Kids Home Alone While She Travels to Germany For Oktoberfest

The Morning MIX

Erin Macke, 30, from Johnston, Iowa flew to Munich because she wanted to go to Oktoberfest. According to the Des Moines Register, she left her four kids home alone: two 12-year-olds, a six-year-old, and a seven-year-old. She also left them a gun. She was supposed to be gone for 11 days, but luckily someone called the cops to report that the kids were alone.

The kids were turned over to child services, and the cops sent a message to Erin in Germany telling her she’d better come home. She’s been charged with four counts of child endangerment and one count of making a firearm available to a person under 21.

 

