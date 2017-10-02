At Least 58 People Killed; More Than 500 Injured At Las Vegas Shooting

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 02: A banner hangs on the fence at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival grounds after a active shooter was reported on October 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. A gunman has opened fire on a music festival in Las Vegas, leaving at least 20 people dead and more than 100 injured. Police have confirmed that one suspect has been shot. The investigation is ongoing. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

UPDATE (10:50am): Las Vegas PD has updated the number of deceased to 58 people, more than 515 have been injured because of this lone shooter in Las Vegas.

Original Post:

More than 50 people have been confirmed dead and more than 200 people have been injured when a shooter opened fire on patrons of the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday Night.

Jason Aldean was performing at the predominately country three-day festival outside of the Mandalay Bay Resort Hotel and Casino.

The shooter was on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay shooting down towards the crowd of the music festival.  Police identified where the shooter was and were able to breach his room where they found him dead from a self-inflicted wound but not before he took the lives of the concert goers including at least one off-duty police officer who was attending the concert. The suspect was a 64-year-old Mesquite, Nevada resident.

This is the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING VIDEO CONTAINS THE MOMENTS THE SHOOTING BEGAN DURING JASON ALDEAN’S PERFORMANCE OF “WHEN SHE SAYS BABY” AND MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME.

Aldean released a statement Monday morning.

Two law enforcement sources told CBS Newsthat at this point in the investigation the shooting it doesn’t appear the shooting was an act of terrorism. The suspect was known to police in Mesquite and had a criminal history, the sources said.

This story is developing and we will continue to update as we learn more.

