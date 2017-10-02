Shooting At A Country Concert In Las Vegas Has Left 50 People Dead And 200 Injured

Jason Aldean was performing at the Route 91 Harvest Festival concert near Mandalay Bay last night when a gunman opened fire. Concertgoers told the news that they thought, at first, it was fireworks and then realized quickly it was a very bad situation.

10:08 was the report of the first shots fired and witness say it just “kept going.”

According to CNN

“We determined there was a shooter on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay,” Lombardo said. Officers engaged the suspect, whom Lombardo described as a “local resident.” He said that the shooter is dead and that police believe that there are no other shooters. “Right now we believe it’s a sole actor, a lone-wolf-type actor,” said Lombardo.

That shooter has been shot dead but police are still looking for a woman that was allegedly with him. This is a fluid situation so details are reports are changing but there are reports that police are looking for Marilou Danley a woman who is said to be traveling with the suspect.

According to MSNBC

“We heard what sounded like firecrackers going off. Then all of a sudden we heard what sounded like a machine gun. People started screaming that they were hit… When we started running out there were probably a couple hundred [people] on the ground,” she told MSNBC.

The woman whom he was with has been located.

Marilou Danley is being sought for questioning re the investigation into the active shooter incident.

