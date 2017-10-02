Shooting At A Country Concert In Las Vegas Has Left 50 People Dead And 200 Injured

Filed Under: Concert, las Vegas Shooting, Shooting, vegas
LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 02: An ambulance leaves the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Ave. after a mass shooting at a country music festival nearby on October 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. A gunman has opened fire on a music festival in Las Vegas, leaving at least 20 people dead and more than 100 injured. Police have confirmed that one suspect has been shot. The investigation is ongoing. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Jason Aldean was performing at the Route 91 Harvest Festival concert near Mandalay Bay last night when a gunman opened fire. Concertgoers told the news that they thought, at first, it was fireworks and then realized quickly it was a very bad situation.

10:08 was the report of the first shots fired and witness say it just “kept going.”

According to CNN

“We determined there was a shooter on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay,” Lombardo said. Officers engaged the suspect, whom Lombardo described as a “local resident.” He said that the shooter is dead and that police believe that there are no other shooters. “Right now we believe it’s a sole actor, a lone-wolf-type actor,” said Lombardo.

That shooter has been shot dead but police are still looking for a woman that was allegedly with him.  This is a fluid situation so details are reports are changing but there are reports that police are looking for Marilou Danley a woman who is said to be traveling with the suspect.

According to MSNBC

“We heard what sounded like firecrackers going off. Then all of a sudden we heard what sounded like a machine gun. People started screaming that they were hit… When we started running out there were probably a couple hundred [people] on the ground,” she told MSNBC.

The woman whom he was with has been located.

Here is Jason Aldean’s response

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live