We Spend 10 Months In Our Lives Complaining About The Weather

Nothing more awkward than a conversation with uncomfortable silences, right? Thank goodness we can always talk about the weather! In fact, according to a new survey at The Daily Mail, the average person spends about two hours a week checking the forecast or talking about the weather.

That comes out to more than four days a year or about ten months over the course of your life.

The survey also confirmed that no matter what kind of weather it is, we’ll complain about it:

46% of people complain whenever it gets hot outside

39% complain about wind

14% complain about rain

At least we don’t have to complain about the cold in Houston, right?