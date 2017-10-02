We Spend 10 Months In Our Lives Complaining About The Weather

Filed Under: people spend 10 months in their lives complaining about the weather, The Morning MIX
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Nothing more awkward than a conversation with uncomfortable silences, right? Thank goodness we can always talk about the weather! In fact, according to a new survey at The Daily Mail, the average person spends about two hours a week checking the forecast or talking about the weather.

That comes out to more than four days a year or about ten months over the course of your life.

The survey also confirmed that no matter what kind of weather it is, we’ll complain about it:

46% of people complain whenever it gets hot outside
39% complain about wind
14% complain about rain

At least we don’t have to complain about the cold in Houston, right?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live