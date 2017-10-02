When Are You TOO OLD To Go To A Bachelorette Party?

I’d like to think that by now, I’m pretty much a bachelorette party connoisseur.

I’ve gone to probably 20+ bachelorette parties in the past 10 years, with the most recent being one of my best friend’s, Julia’s, party in Newport Beach, California last weekend. And it was AMAZING.

Of course with social media being such a big part of EVERYTHING these days, tons of pictures were taken and posted. Which is totally fine, until someone on my Facebook page commented, “Aren’t you a little TOO OLD to still be going to bachelorette parties?”

OH. HELLZ. NAW.

I may not party crazy as I did when I was 25, but I definitely like to celebrate my friends and their big life events. And I’ll continue to celebrate them at ANY age. Does that mean that since I’m 35 and not married yet, that I am too old to one day have a bachelorette party of my own?

Are you ever really TOO OLD to be part of a bachelorette party?