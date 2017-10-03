96 Second News: Rock Legend Tom Petty Has Passed Away; Updates On Las Vegas Shooting

**Tom Petty was put on life support yesterday after suffering cardiac arrest, but didn’t make it. He was 66.

Tom’s manager put out a statement on behalf of the family, and that ended a few hours of confusion after someone at the LAPD apparently “confirmed” Tom’s death prematurely to CBS News several hours before he was actually dead.

The “Hollywood Reporter” said the authorities were called at 10:52 A.M. yesterday when Tom was found in his Malibu home in full cardiac arrest, and not breathing.

Emergency responders were able to get a pulse, but he was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. His family announced late last night that he had passed away at 8:40 P.M. Pacific Time

**Here are some key updates on the horrible attack in Las Vegas Sunday night. The death toll is up to 59 people, with at least 525 wounded, making it the deadliest mass shooting in American history. The shooter was identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock from Mesquite, Nevada, but his motive is still unknown.

He had no previous criminal record, 42 guns, and multiple loaded high-capacity magazines were found in his hotel room and Nevada home.

The outpouring of support for victims and their families has been massive. Natives in the city set up an official GoFundMe page, and it’s already over $2.9 million. Apparently, so many people wanted to give blood, that the lines outside of Las Vegas blood banks were five hours long.

Allegiant airlines is based in Las Vegas and they are now offering to fly families of the victims in Sunday night’s shooting to the city, for free. If you are trying to get to Las Vegas, you simply just need to e-mail Allegiant at communications@allegiantair.com to make arrangements.

If you are flying Allegiant to Las Vegas this week they are allowing you to change your plans with no penalty.

**Luis Fonsi says it was Justin Bieber‘s idea to sing in spanish on “Despacito”…

People made fun of Justin Bieber when he struggled to perform the Spanish lyrics to “Despacito” live, but according to Luis Fonsi, it was his idea to do it in the first place.

He said, quote, “The funny thing is we actually have a version of the song fully recorded in English, and he knew that.

“Instead of using that, he decided to use the Spanish version, even though he doesn’t speak Spanish himself and made sure he was phonetically pronouncing the words correctly.”

**A couple in western Pennsylvania has been paying for random people at their local Applebee’s, but want to remain anonymous. They recently paid for a group of 16 people who were there for a birthday. Another woman had the same thing happen about six months ago while she was with a big group of people from her church.

Staff members won’t reveal who they are, but they own a business in the area, and they’ve been doing it for years.

They usually sit at the bar, tell their server who they want to pay for, and do it two or three times a month. A server named Samantha Powell waited on the couple last week, and says the husband just always says he grew up poor, but now he’s not. So that’s why they do it.

**You might not expect to meet celebs at the grocery store, but John Stamos and Ashton Kutcher ran into each other on the pasta aisle while doing some shopping for their ladies.

John posted a picture to Instagram with the caption, “You never know who you’ll run into at the grocery when grabbing ingredients to make a gourmet meal for your gal. #whipped.”

**Kelly Clarkson decided to preview her upcoming album, Meaning of Life, in a…different way a few days ago: through Snapchat filters.

She compiled a bunch of the clips into one video that she shared on Twitter, and it shows Kelly singing a line from most of the tracks, skipping songs that have already been released.

Kelly chose the cat filter, the bushy mustache and eyebrows, the voice changer in a high-pitched squeal, and the growl fliters.

— Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) September 29, 2017

**Hugh Hefner was laid to rest next to Marilyn Monroe in a private ceremony in L.A. over the weekend on Saturday.

TMZ reports that the Playboy founder, who died on Wednesday, September 27, at the age of 91, was laid to rest in an intimate ceremony attended by his four children, wife Crystal Harris and some Playboy staffers at the Westwood Village Memorial Park in L.A. at noon on Saturday.

Hef was placed in a crypt to the left of Monroe’s, which he bought in the Corridor of Memories Mausoleum in 1992 for $75,000.

**Lady Gaga shared an update with her fans and assured them her health is improving since she had to postpone the European leg of her Joanne world tour due to chronic pain.

She tweeted on Friday, “Gettin’ stronger everyday for my #LittleMonsters can’t wait to get back on stage & be w u at JoanneWorldTour.”

Gaga announced earlier this month in an emotional Instagram post that she would be postponing several shows due to chronic pain from her fibromyalgia,.

