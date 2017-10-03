Can You Eat A Breakfast You Didn’t Pay For

Let’s say you were out of town and you left your hotel before you could eat the free breakfast at your hotel. Then you are driving into South Bend Indiana and there IS NO WHERE to go to the bathroom so you pull over at the only hotel you have seen for MILES and it’s the same hotel you were staying at in Chicago. You go in, use the bathroom, and as you are leaving, they ask you if you’ve had your breakfast yet?

You say no and they tell you about the continental breakfast.

Now, you don’t sit down and eat all the food. You just grab a bagel and some cream cheese and leave.

Is that stealing?

You paid to stay at the chain hotel. It just isn’t this particular hotel.