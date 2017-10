The passing of Rock legend Tom Petty on Monday has been met with an overwhelming response from his fellow musicians and celebrities all over social media. The range of musicians from Paul McCartney, to Nickelback to Chuck D just shows the level of influence he had on all music genres. Tom Petty not only inspired these people, he created great memories and moments as shared in some of the tweets below!

Sending love to Tom Petty and his family at this difficult time. — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) October 2, 2017

So sad about Tom Petty, he made some great music. Thoughts are with his family. — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) October 3, 2017

I'm crushed…

Praying for all those affected by Vegas last night.

And now the loss of one of my great influences Tom Petty today.

-JBJ pic.twitter.com/inkGqbMvD1 — Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) October 2, 2017

No! We have lost Tom Petty. From our opening act in the seventies to becoming a brilliant songwriter and performer I have loved his music. pic.twitter.com/yhyPCfm2l6 — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) October 2, 2017

This is unbearable. Vegas and now a great music hero has passed. You brought us so much joy, @tompetty. We will miss you. ❤️ #RIPTomPetty — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) October 2, 2017

We are heartbroken beyond words. Shattered. Tom Petty’s music has been a huge part of our lives. Our thoughts are with his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/Kfz6WJyv3v — Nickelback (@Nickelback) October 2, 2017

Shocked & upset 2 hear about #tompetty 'we got lucky when we found u….’…RIP https://t.co/MlqRwhKEWC — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) October 2, 2017

Today Just gets worse . The very talented musician , writer Tom Petty has just passed away . Another great has… https://t.co/7L6gdlMD3E — Meat Loaf (@RealMeatLoaf) October 2, 2017

Rip to the amazing Tom Petty — Randy Jackson (@YO_RANDYJACKSON) October 3, 2017

I loved Tom Petty and I covered his songs because I wanted know what it felt like to fly.

“you belong somewhere you feel free.”

💔 — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) October 2, 2017

God bless Tom Petty peace and love to his family I'm sure going to miss you Tom 😎✌️🌟💖🎶🎵🎶☮️ pic.twitter.com/CktFyhBdxT — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) October 2, 2017

So sad to hear of the passing of Tom Petty. Such an incredible, inspiring artist. I'll treasure fond memories of our time spent together this past summer ❤ pic.twitter.com/HvSgARxzm3 — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) October 2, 2017

Just when I thought today could not get any worse…

R.I.P. Tom Petty. Thank you for your beautiful music and inspiration. — Kid Rock (@KidRock) October 2, 2017

Tom Petty….. — SCARFACE (@BrotherMob) October 3, 2017

Damn ….Tom Petty I remember standing backstage w him & he tells me 'Go Get Em at a. Presentation #rockAnointed — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) October 2, 2017

Heartbroken! Thank you @tompetty for a lifetime of inspiration. Our hearts are with friends and family. N x — Snow Patrol (@snowpatrol) October 3, 2017