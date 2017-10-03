Chip And Joanna Gaines Tease New Project For After “Fixer Upper”

A few weeks ago, Chip and Joanna Gaines broke hearts by announcing that the upcoming season of “Fixer Upper” would be their last. Wahhhhh!!

But not to worry FIXER UPPERS! There’s plenty more Chip and Joanna on the way!

According to the Houston Chronicle,

“In a new Instagram post, Joanna Gaines teased her new pet project, the “Magnolia Table Cookbook,” and posted an image of herself chowing down on a few of its recipes: Homemade mac n cheese and brownie pie. The unreleased cookbook shares the name of the couple’s upcoming Waco restaurant, Magnolia Table — yet another reason the couple will be keeping busy. Aside from breaking into the cooking scene, Chip and Joanna Gaines are also increasing the size of their unique brand. The couple is launching a new Target brand called “Hearth & Hand with Magnolia” that will be available in stores this November.”

Chip Gaines will also be releasing a new book in November called, “Capital Gaines – Smart Things I Learned Doing Stupid Stuff.”