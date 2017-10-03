Guy Stages A Robbery To Make It Easier To Break Up With His Girlfriend

This guy went to great lengths to get rid of his girlfriend even though it would have been simplier to just tell her he didn’t love her anymore. According to the Gladstone Observer, Michael Boulton, 30, from Gladstone, Australia found himself in court after his insane break-up plan fell apart.

Michael and his girlfriend went on vacation together at the end of August, and he dumped her while they were away. But he knew it would be tough when they got back to their home and she had to move out. So he hired someone for $150 to break into their house while they were away and steal all of her stuff. I guess he figured that would get her out quicker. But the cops quickly figured out what happened when they got back and she reported the robbery. Michael was arrested and he pleaded guilty to one count of stealing. He got 12 months of probation, plus he has to pay his ex-girlfriend $675 in damages.

Whatever happened to “it’s not you, it’s me?”