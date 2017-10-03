The Top Ten Little Things That Make Us Happy

There are a lot of bad things happening right now, so this is a reminder that we can find a lot of little happy moments in day-to-day life. A new survey in the Daily Mail found the little things that make us happy. In the top 10:

1. A kiss and a hug.

2. Laughing with friends.

3. Clean sheets.

4. Petting your dog or cat.

5. Getting a good deal.

6. Getting a compliment.

7. Finding money.

8. Hearing from an old friend.

9. Doing a good deed.

10. Having some lazy time where you just relax and do nothing.

