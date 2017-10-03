The Top Ten Little Things That Make Us Happy

There are a lot of bad things happening right now, so this is a reminder that we can find a lot of little happy moments in day-to-day life. A new survey in the Daily Mail found the little things that make us happy. In the top 10:

1. A kiss and a hug. 2. Laughing with friends. 3. Clean sheets. 4. Petting your dog or cat. 5. Getting a good deal. 6. Getting a compliment. 7. Finding money. 8. Hearing from an old friend. 9. Doing a good deed. 10. Having some lazy time where you just relax and do nothing.