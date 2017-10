It all started in Missouri. That’s where the NCAA says homecoming was born. Guys would give their dates a chrysanthemums during homecoming. It wasn’t until the 70’s that the mum started to grow, both in popularity and in SIZE!

Since everything is bigger in Texas. That mum is no exception!

@thomasaugusto hey Thomas why can't you follow me? Btw Houston misses you so much!! Homecoming game today!! MUMS! pic.twitter.com/csKIy6Vlc8 — Angela D. L. G. ✌☺🖤 (@angie_isabel) October 11, 2013

Also, the mum sparked the male spin-off, the garter.