Woodlands Mom Hid Under Stage During Las Vegas Shooting

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 02: A banner hangs on the fence at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival grounds after a active shooter was reported on October 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. A gunman has opened fire on a music festival in Las Vegas, leaving at least 20 people dead and more than 100 injured. Police have confirmed that one suspect has been shot. The investigation is ongoing. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

A mom from The Woodland thought she was just going to enjoy the Jason Aldean show in Vegas with her friends and one minute she was and the next, she was hiding for her life! She told KHOU, quote, “You just don’t ever prepare for anything like that”.

She, like most concert goers, thought that the sounds were fireworks and the moment she and her friends realized they weren’t, she “ran underneath the stage”.

 

 

When first responders arrived they took her to another casino with thousands of other. “I think whenever you have an experience like that, whatever you care about the most is probably going to come to your mind,” Hedine said. “That’s what happened for me.”

The mother of a 5 and 8-year-old daughters told KHOU, quote, “The first thing I remember is laying there thinking I don’t want to die. I don’t want my little girls to lose their mommy”.

 

You can read more on the story here at KHOU

