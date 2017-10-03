Woodlands Mom Hid Under Stage During Las Vegas Shooting

A mom from The Woodland thought she was just going to enjoy the Jason Aldean show in Vegas with her friends and one minute she was and the next, she was hiding for her life! She told KHOU, quote, “You just don’t ever prepare for anything like that”.

She, like most concert goers, thought that the sounds were fireworks and the moment she and her friends realized they weren’t, she “ran underneath the stage”.

When first responders arrived they took her to another casino with thousands of other. “I think whenever you have an experience like that, whatever you care about the most is probably going to come to your mind,” Hedine said. “That’s what happened for me.”

The mother of a 5 and 8-year-old daughters told KHOU, quote, “The first thing I remember is laying there thinking I don’t want to die. I don’t want my little girls to lose their mommy”.

You can read more on the story here at KHOU