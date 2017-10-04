Amy’s Father Asked Her When She Was Gonna Lose Weight

Filed Under: father asks his daughter how much weight are you going to lose, The Morning MIX
Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

The Morning Mix got a phone call from Rhen. It was a pretty hurtful story.

Amy used to work out all the time. Her dad is also a fitness-aholic. But Amy has a child AND she got divorced recently. So she hasn’t been able to get back into her regular fitness routine for years. She knows she’s gained weight in that time.

Last week, she was sitting with her dad at the kitchen table and he just blurted out, “so when you gonna lose the weight?” They weren’t even talking about working out!

Amy says her father is the type to state what’s always on his mind, but she was still hurt that he would be so blunt about bringing it up.

She doesn’t know what to do! What should she say to her dad? Or should she say anything at all?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live