Amy’s Father Asked Her When She Was Gonna Lose Weight

The Morning Mix got a phone call from Rhen. It was a pretty hurtful story.

Amy used to work out all the time. Her dad is also a fitness-aholic. But Amy has a child AND she got divorced recently. So she hasn’t been able to get back into her regular fitness routine for years. She knows she’s gained weight in that time.

Last week, she was sitting with her dad at the kitchen table and he just blurted out, “so when you gonna lose the weight?” They weren’t even talking about working out!

Amy says her father is the type to state what’s always on his mind, but she was still hurt that he would be so blunt about bringing it up.

She doesn’t know what to do! What should she say to her dad? Or should she say anything at all?