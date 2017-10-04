Best Tacos In Houston

It’s National Taco day so we are compiling the best Taco Spots in Houston.

Sarah – I legit love tacos so picking my favorite is like picking my favorite hair on my head. So I’m just gonna rattle off some choices that are my go to’s. Torchys, that’s a given. Tacos-A-Go-Go and Beer Market Brisquet tacos.

Geoff – El Tiempo

Lauren – Torchy’s Tacos

Also, because it is National Taco Day here are some Taco facts.

95% of people say they LIKE tacos!

76% of us eat tacos at LEAST once every few weeks.

72% prefer tacos over burritos.

