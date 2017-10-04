Best Way To Keep All Of Your Kids Artwork

Kids make a lot of art. A LOT! So how do you keep all of it without feeling insensitive if you throw it away?!

There is an app called Artkive.

It promotes itself by saying, “Artkive makes it easy to store your children’s artwork and any other important memories you want saved”.

So I downloaded it this morning and it was free in the app store and it seems to be pretty easy to navigate. Just sign up. Put in an e-mail. Password. Your name.

You can take photos of the artwork and store it.

It also appears that you can actually get stuff with your kids artwork printed on it. I saw some actual paintings. Books. Buddies. You can do the ordering right through the app.

So if your child draws a monster and she wants it as a stuffed animal. It can be done.

It’s pretty amazing!

It’s called Artkive. It’s in your app store.