Bob Seger Postpones The Rest Of His Tour

Bob Seger announced that he will have to postpone upcoming tour dates upon receiving his doctor’s orders to attend to an urgent medical issue concerning his vertebrae. No further details are available at this time.

Seger commented “I’m so disappointed to have to suspend the tour as the band is on a great roll. It’s a privilege to play for our amazing fans. Hoping to be back out on the road very soon.”

If you purchased a ticket for his October 19th show at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, it will be honored for the new date.