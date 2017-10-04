Camila Cabello Will Donate All Proceeds From ‘Havana’ To Support Dreamers

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Camila Cabello has revealed that she will be donating all proceeds from her hit single “Havana” to support the cause of Dreamers.

Related: Camila Cabello Brings ‘Havana’ to ‘Fallon’

Dreamers, undocumented immigrants brought to this country as minors, face an uncertain future as President Donald Trump has announced plans to repeal DACA, the Obama-era program that shields young undocumented immigrants from deportation.

“I’m partnering with the ACLU to donate all of the proceeds that I get from ‘Havana’ towards the Dreamers. Towards fighting for the Dreamers,” Cabello revealed to 103.3 AMP Radio. “That’s super important to me because I feel such a huge responsibility to speak out about that as my family immigrated to this country.”

Cabello, who was born in Havana, Cuba, before relocating to Miami with her family at the age of 5, went on to explain why she feels the need to get involved. “I feel like in the Latino community we have to stick up for each other, we have to stand up for each other,” she said.