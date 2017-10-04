Car Dealership Gives Woman With Cancer A New Car After Hers Is Stolen

Kate Barnett is a 60-yera-old woman who is battling cancer and because of the chemo she has nerve damage to her legs and has to use a wheelchair to get around.

It’s been a rough road for her and it go worse a few weeks ago when someone stold her car! Her wheelchair and wallet were inside and so was $1,000 cash!

The local news picked up her story and she pleaded with whoever took it to please bring it back. She said if they did she wouldn’t press charges, she just really needed her car.

Well, the heartless jerk who took it didn’t bring it back.

However, Brian Kelly is the president of the Kelly Automotive Group and they own nine car dealerships in Massachusetts and when he saw the story, he knew he had to do something.

So, he decided to give her a brand new car!

He got a few options together that would work for her and let her pick what she wanted. She went with a Nissan.

When that story aired more people started calling in and asking how they could help her and started donating money to get her back on her feet.