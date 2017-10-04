Eight Gross Things We All Do, But Ranked By How Satisfying They Are

A new survey published in the Daily Mail asked people to rank gross things we all do according to how satisfying they are. Here are the top eight, and maybe the #1 answer shouldn’t be a surprise:

1. Waiting to be alone, then passing gas.

2. Picking an irritating booger.

3. Watching a blackhead pop. Women find it a little more satisfying than men do.

4. Picking off dead skin.

5. Peeing in the shower. Men like that one slightly more than women.

6. Popping a pimple too soon. Is that really “satisfying” though? Isn’t it just frustrating if they WON’T pop?

7. Smelling your own gas.

8. Smelling your own armpits.