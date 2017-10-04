Mean Girls Cast Reunited To Help Victims In Las Vegas

It was “Mean Girls” day yesterday and the cast reunited to help the victims in Las Vegas

In the video the cast says, quote, “We’ve started a GoFundMe page, 100 per cent of the proceeds will go to the National Compassion Fund. If every fan gave just $3 in honour of October 3rd, just $3, we would hit our goal of $300,000 in no time. Guys look, we know fetch is never gonna happen, but we CAN make this happen. On October 3rd, I’ll ask you what day it is… But we’ll also ask you to help. So, you go, Glen Coco… to gofuneme.com/october3. Thank you for being a fan and thank you for your help.”