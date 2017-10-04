Which Apps Should Every New Parent Have?

We were just talking about a new app that Sarah found that allows all parents and aunts and uncles to keep their kids/nieces/nephews artwork. (If you missed it, it’s called Artkive…and there are more details >>> HERE)

Aside from artwork, what are some other main apps that help you as a parent these days?

Everything from the Cloud Baby Monitor app, to the White Noise Baby app, and the do-everything Sprout Baby…what else should we be using these days?

Check out this list of ‘12 apps every new parent needs‘ and then lets add to it!

  • The Life 360 App
  • The Gizmo Hub App
  • The Our Pact App
  • The Remind App
  • YouTube (lol)
  • The Ever Note App
  • The Funamo App
