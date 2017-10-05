Astros Official Walk-Up Songs For The Playoffs

(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The Astros kick off the play-offs tonight and here are their walk-up songs, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Justin Verlander
Til I Collapse (Eminem)
George Springer
Ruff Ryders Anthem (DMX)
Bouncin’ Back (Mystikal)
Poison (Bell Biv DeVoe)
Butterfly Effect (Travis Scott)

Jose Altuve

Kygo (Firestone)
Tu Me Quemas (Chino & Nacho)

Carlos Correa

Te Busco (Cosculluela)
Rompe la Cintura (Alexis y Fido)

For a full list click here. 

If you could pick any walk-up song what would it be?

Sarah Pepper – I Wish – Skee-lo

Geoff Sheen

 

Lauren Kelly

