Astros Official Walk-Up Songs For The Playoffs

The Astros kick off the play-offs tonight and here are their walk-up songs, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Justin Verlander

Til I Collapse (Eminem)

Jose Altuve

Kygo (Firestone)

Tu Me Quemas (Chino & Nacho)

Carlos Correa Te Busco (Cosculluela) Listen here Rompe la Cintura (Alexis y Fido) Listen here

For a full list click here.

If you could pick any walk-up song what would it be?

Sarah Pepper – I Wish – Skee-lo

Geoff Sheen

Lauren Kelly