Astros Official Walk-Up Songs For The Playoffs

The Astros kick off the play-offs tonight and here are their walk-up songs, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Justin Verlander
Til I Collapse (Eminem)
George Springer
Ruff Ryders Anthem (DMX)
Bouncin’ Back (Mystikal)
Poison (Bell Biv DeVoe)
Butterfly Effect (Travis Scott)
Jose Altuve
Kygo (Firestone)
Tu Me Quemas (Chino & Nacho)
Carlos Correa
Te Busco (Cosculluela)
Rompe la Cintura (Alexis y Fido)
If you could pick any walk-up song what would it be?
Sarah Pepper – I Wish – Skee-lo
Geoff Sheen
Lauren Kelly