Costco Is Selling a Year’s Worth of “Emergency Food” For $1,000

There are a number of sad events that have happened in America in the last few months. According to the UPI, Costco just started selling an “emergency food” kit that has 6,200 servings of canned food including wheat, rice, milk, fruits, vegetables, granola, and meat. They say it’s for one person to have about 1,200 calories per day for a year. If you want to get it to stock your bunker, it costs $999.99 (about $2.75-a-day). And the food in the cans have a 25-year shelf life, so you’ll be covered as long as the apocalypse comes before 2042.

But unfortunately, it’s sold out right now.