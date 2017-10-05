Taking Your Kids To The Big Games

Filed Under: Houston Astros, Minute Maid Park, mlb playoffs, The Morning MIX
Bob Levey/Getty Images

Today, the Astros host the Red Sox in Game 1 of the American League Divisional Series. The winner of the best of 5 series will face the winner of the Indians/Yankees series.

Geoff Sheen of The Morning Mix is taking his 3 year old son to Minute Maid Park to see his first playoff game. They say watching a sports event with your son is a big deal for dads. Geoff completely agrees with that!

It got our morning folks thinking: what was the first big event you did with your OWN parents? Movie? Concert??

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live