Taking Your Kids To The Big Games

Today, the Astros host the Red Sox in Game 1 of the American League Divisional Series. The winner of the best of 5 series will face the winner of the Indians/Yankees series.

Geoff Sheen of The Morning Mix is taking his 3 year old son to Minute Maid Park to see his first playoff game. They say watching a sports event with your son is a big deal for dads. Geoff completely agrees with that!

It got our morning folks thinking: what was the first big event you did with your OWN parents? Movie? Concert??