Update On Cypress Mom Who Underwent 8 Surgeries To Look Like Melania Trump [PICS]

Claudia Sierra of Cypress wanted so much to look like her idol Melania Trump after a man insulted her on a date, she just spent thousands to make it happen.

At 42 years old, Claudia was just getting back into the dating scene, when she was told by one man that she looked a little old for her age.

According to The Sun, Claudia said: “Since I was a young girl, I was made fun of for the color of my skin, nose, hair and everything, I was different from everybody else. This year when I was dating a man, he asked me for my driver’s license, when I gave it to him he told me I looked a lot older than 41-years-old and that was the last straw.

“That was the first date I had since cancer, it broke me apart, I knew I wanted to change everything about myself and have had around $50,000 worth of surgery now.”

She went on to say, “I wanted to have a polished structured look like Melania Trump, she is very glamorous and I like that, I didn’t want to appear as a frumpy, typical-soccer mom like before. I feel like the First Lady and I are very alike too, everyone puts her down yet she remains a powerful, strong woman and that’s what I want people to see in me. I’m very happy with how I look now, when I stare at myself in the mirror I can’t believe it’s me and when I walk past windows my reflection catches me by surprise.”