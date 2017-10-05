Wife Yells At Husband For Buying Too Many Lottery Scratchers Then He Won $1 Million

According to the Sacramento Bee, Hermenegildo Beltran-Meza from Placerville, California, got into an argument with his wife recently. She was mad that he was spending so much money on scratch-off lottery tickets.

Beltran-Meza is a likely gambling addict, so he kept on buying the tickets and then hide in the bathroom to scratch them off. Last month, one of his tickets actually hit and he won a $1 million jackpot.

He got the courage to walk out of the bathroom and tell his wife. Hermenegildo would not say how she reacted, but they did say they’re planning to put the money toward their retirement.

So, it’s a happy ending?