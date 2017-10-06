Boston Paper Mistakes Texas Flag As Puerto Rico Flag At Astros Game

The Houston Astros beat the Boston Red Sox 8-2 in game one of the American League Division Series on Thursday Afternoon. The game had plenty of fireworks with Jose Altuve hitting three home runs, Justin Verlander pitching well for six innings and a raucous crowd cheering from the end of the National Anthem until the final out was made.

The National Anthem was stirring with a huge American Flag and smaller Texas Flag displayed during Clay Walker’s rendition. The Boston Herald, however, saw the pregame festivities a bit different. In their game notebook on BostonHerald.com Jason Mastrodonato noted that the Astros were honoring Puerto Rico during the National Anthem by flying their flag in the outfield.

“The Astros’ pregame ceremonies included a large Puerto Rican flag draped over the field next to a bigger American flag to honor the United States territory that was devastated recently by a hurricane.”

That is the Texas Flag.

Mastrodonato also pointed out that George Springer waived the Puerto Rican flag when he stepped out of the dugout to be introduced.

“George Springer brought the Puerto Rican flag out with him when he was introduced and waved it back and forth to big applause.”

That also is the Texas Flag.

We know this is an honest mistake by Mastrodonato, and when he realizes the mistake he will most certainly correct it and apologize. And no offense to Puerto Rico, which the Astros have helped out a lot since the Hurricane tore through there, but every American should know what the Texas flag looks like. And aside from having a star and the same colors, there is not much resemblance between the two.

It would have made more sense if he thought it was the Chile Flag. That would be okay. People use the Chile flag as the Texas flag with emojis all the time.

We’ll see what country the Astros roll out on Friday for game two.