By Robyn Collins

Britney Spears plans to continue her Las Vegas residency after the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Related: Britney Spears Shares Fashion Week Runway Show from Home

Spears posted a message to her social media accounts letting fans know that the show must go on. “We’ll get through this together. See you Wednesday,” she wrote adding the hashtag #VegasStrong.

Spears will be performing her Britney: Piece of Me residency at Planet Hollywood through December.