By Ordering Papa Johns Pizza, You Could Meet Jose Altuve

This is pretty cool…wanna combine two of your favorite things? Pizza and baseball!

Now you have the chance to meet Houston Astros All-Star Jose Altuve and get a discount on your pizza when you order from Papa John’s Pizza.

According to ABC 13, ‘On Astros playoff gamedays, fans in Houston can receive two large one-topping pizzas for $17 by using the promo code ALTUVE at Papa John’s website. By using the promo code, you will be automatically entered to win a chance to meet Altuve at a pizza party.’

