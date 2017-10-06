Las Vegas Victim Reunited With The Man That Saved Her Life

Taylor Stoval was one of the victims in Las Vegas and she never thought she would be able to meet the man who saved her life but the power of social media is amazing! That and the power of Savannah Guthrie!
Taylor is a 17-year-old high school student who was shot in the arm on Sunday night.
At first she said she thought she was hit by a paintball and then she told today, quote, “I just thought there was someone shooting paintballs at us. I would never expect that to happen at a concert. It was just crazy”.
She and her friends started to run for cover and that is where she met Parker. He grabbed her and helped tie up her arm and took her to an ambulance.
She thought that the chance encounter with her stranger who’s first name is the only thing she had and she believed that would be the only encounter they would ever have.
That is when this Instagram post came into play
This is Taylor Stovall. She is the youngest patient at UMC – 17 years old. She was shot in the arm – the bullet just missed her chest. She wants to thank a stranger named Parker who helped her to safety. She doesn’t know how to find him. And here is something that gave me a lump in my throat. She has a brother named Parker. What are the chances her saving angel has the same name? #vegasstrong❤️
Parker’s mother-in-law saw the post on Savannah’s page and that is how they were able to reconnect! They plan to meet soon. Parker is a former Army Medic.
Hi everybody. This is Parker! He is the hero who helped save Taylor, the youngest victim at UMC. I met Taylor yesterday at the hospital recovering from her wound (next pic). Anyway, Parker’s mother in law saw my post and now we have connected them. They plan to meet some day soon. Parker is a former Army medic and a student at the University of Arizona. They live in my hometown of Tucson – as it turns out. Beautiful people. Much love and thanks to them. He saved his wife Sarah too. #vegasstrong❤️