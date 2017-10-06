Netflix Is Raising It’s Prices

If you are a Netflix subscriber expect to see your bill go up by 10% next month. That’s for most plans. NOT all plans. However, they are charging the most popular plans so this will affect 53 MILLION customers so odds are, it will affect you.

Basically if you pay the 9.99 standard service you will now be charged 10.99. Premium is being raised 17% taking your from 11.99 to 13.99

Basic plan? You are staying basic for right now

These prices go into effect in November. Netflix will officially be letting you know on October 19th which is 30 days before the prices go up.

FYI season 2 of “Stranger Things” hits Netflix on October 27th.