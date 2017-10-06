New Site Tells You How Much Time It Takes to Binge Watch Shows

A new site has taken a large chunk of TV shows and movie series available on streaming networks and calculated exactly how many hours it will take to binge watch the entire thing up until now! The website, called BingleClock even gives suggestions. For example, if you wanted to sit down and get caught up on all things Game of Thrones, you need to set aside 2 full days, 15 hours and 29 minutes. Never watch a single episode of The Office (what’s wrong with you??) you can get up to speed in 4 days, 3 hours and 30 minutes!

I feel like my own calculations using the chili stains on my sweatpants also generates pretty good estimates.

Visit BingeClock here.