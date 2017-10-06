Ryan Gosling & Harrison Ford Lose It In Blade Runner Interview

Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford are off promoting the film Blade Runner 2049 for its worldwide debut this weekend. During an interview on “This Morning” with Alison Hammond in London the interview goes off the rails in hilarious fashion right from the get-go.

It starts with the cheery Hammond admitting she’s never seen the original Blade Runner film and it goes on from there. They end up drinking some Whiskey, singing, and laughing a lot.

Gosling and Ford bicker like old friends and Harrison admits he punched Gosling during the filming of the movie.

“They say don’t meet your heroes,” Gosling said. “I would say don’t get punched by them.”

Blade Runner 2049 Opens Everywhere October 6th.