The Most Popular Halloween Candy In All 50 States

The good people of candystore.com compiled ten years of sales data to find out which type of Halloween candy each state buys the most of.

Candy Corn took the top spot in six different states: Alabama, Indiana, Michigan, New Mexico, Rhode Island, and South Carolina.

Sour Patch Kids are #1 in five states: Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Nebraska, and New York.

Five different candies took the top spot in four states: M&M’s, Milky Ways, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Snickers, and Tootsie Pops.

Skittles and Starburst are the top choice in three states each.

Here are a few stand-alones that are only first in ONE state: Almond Joys are #1 in Connecticut, Hershey’s Kisses are #1 in Nevada, Lemonheads are #1 in Louisiana, 3 Musketeers are #1 in Mississippi, Life Savers are #1 in Delaware.

Georgia buys more Swedish Fish than any other Halloween candy. Alaska is the only state where Twix is #1. Two surprise snubs were Butterfingers and Kit Kats. They came in 2nd or 3rd in a few states. But they’re not #1 anywhere.

What about Texas?

Here are the top 3 candies in our state: