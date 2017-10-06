The Worst Songs On Your Phone

On The Morning Mix, Geoff and Lauren caught Sarah listening to her iTunes on her phone. Seemed like she was listening to a really cool song, but it was actually “Yo Yo Man.” Sarah doesn’t even know who sings the song! But it was terrible.

So it brought up the question: what the worst songs? Not just one hit wonders or types of music you may not like. Stuff that may not even be available to download off iTunes. Maybe stuff that some dude is handing free CDs out of his car trunk.

We’re going to have some examples on the show today!