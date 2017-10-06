Woman Sued Junior Mints For Underfilling Their Boxes

Filed Under: beatcha, junior mints, The Morning MIX, woman sues junior mints for underfilling their boxes

Have you ever bought a huge box of candy at the movie theater, then you open it and you’re super bummed to find out it’s half empty? According to NorthJersey.com, one woman is finally taking a stand against that:

Biola Daniel from New York City just filed a federal lawsuit against Tootsie Roll Industries because she says they’re intentionally underfilling their boxes of Junior Mints. Biola says she bought a box of Junior Mints last month and found it was 43% air inside. And when she compared it with other candies, Milk Duds boxes were only 23% air and Good & Plenty boxes were 12% air. Biola filed this as a class-action lawsuit, so she’s hoping other people will join . . . and she’s hoping anyone who’s been wronged by half-empty Junior Mints boxes will get at least $50.

Which candy would like to have more of?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live