You Had ONE JOB And You Blew It!

Geoff’s daughter Sarah Jean Sheen is being baptized tomorrow. Sarah was all excited to get her a gift and Lauren, who is normally in charge of grown-up things, was like “Ok, you’re excited. Do it “:)

So Sarah got on amazon.com all excited. Called Lauren and told her about the sweet amazing prayer book that she got and this really cute precious moments statue that will hold her Rosary. Lauren was all excited. Sarah was so excited. Then this showed up.

gift You Had ONE JOB And You Blew It!
YEP

That’s a boy statue!

FAIL!

Sarah had one job!

When did you have one job and BLEW IT!?

