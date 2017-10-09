96 Second News: JJ Watt/Whitney Mercilus Both Out For The Season; Jason Aldean Makes Surprise Appearance On ‘SNL’

**Yesterday may have just been the worst day for Houston sports in some time now.

Let’s start with the Astros who were on a two-game high winning streak over Boston until yesterday…the Red Sox came back to take the win with a score of 10-3. Game 4 of the playoff games happens today in Boston at 12:08p.

And onto the brutal night for our Houston Texans. Losing the game to the Kansas City Chiefs 42-34 almost seems like an afterthought after outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus suffered a torn pectoral muscle, and is now out for the season. Whitney will undergo surgery to repair the torn pectoral muscle, and he’ll be replaced in by Brennan Scarlett.

And watching JJ Watt go down in so much pain in the first quarter of last night’s game may have just brought every Houstonian to tears. JJ he was diagnosed with a tibial plateau fracture of his left leg, a break at the top of the shin bone within the knee joint. It’s a devastating injury to his left knee that ends his season and will require surgery to repair the damage.

I can't sugarcoat it, I am devastated.

All I want to do is be out there on that field for my teammates and this city.

I'm sorry. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 9, 2017

**Jason Aldean made a surprise appearance Saturday on “SNL” over the weekend. He opened the show by introducing himself, and saying how we all witnessed one of the worst tragedies in American history. He also said that, like everyone, he’s been struggling to understand it all.

He added that all of those affected are “part of our family.”

Quote, “So I wanna say to them, ‘We hurt for you and we hurt with you. But you can be sure that we’re gonna walk through these tough times together, every step of the way. Because when America is at its best, our bond, and our spirit . . . it’s unbreakable.”

And then he performed Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down” as a statement of solidarity with all Americans . . . and, to honor Tom who passed away on Monday.

Feels surreal being back in Vegas today. Visiting some of the strongest people we have ever met… fighting the toughest battle of them all… for their lives. You have helped us try to begin the healing process by seeing the strength each one of you have. Thank you for today. We will never forget. #vegasstrong 🙌🏼 A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Oct 8, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

**There’s a Cotton Candy Burrito on sale at the Arizona State Fair…dessert burrito anyone?

Right now at the Arizona State Fair in Phoenix, someone’s selling a COTTON CANDY BURRITO. They flatten out cotton candy . . . put some scoops of birthday cake ice cream on top . . . then roll the cotton candy around it like a tortilla.

They’re calling it the Candi-Urrito, and you can find it at the Sally’s Ice Cream booth located on the south central side of the fairgrounds.

Get more info on the dessert-burrito HERE.

**AOL Instant Messenger Is Officially Shutting Down in December

Before there was texting or DMs or Snapchat, an entire generation grew up using AOL Instant Messenger…as a matter of fact: it’s probably why we all took to texting so well.

Believe it or not, AOL Instant Messenger has still been around all these years . . . even though I can’t imagine anyone was still using it.

AOL just announced that they’re officially killing it off on December 15th. Hopefully they get one great last away message in first.

**Comedian Ralphie May died at a private residence in Las Vegas on Friday. He was only 45. He had just performed at Harrah’s the night before.

TMZ says Ralphie had been battling pneumonia for six weeks, but kept performing anyway, and died of a heart attack. In a radio interview just a couple weeks ago, he told the hosts he was battling bronchitis.

Ralphie finished second on “Last Comic Standing” in 2003. He went on to do specials for Comedy Central and Netflix.

Ralphie and his wife Lahna Turner split in 2015, but she posted a tribute to him on Facebook. They have two kids: April June May and August James May.

**”Blade Runner 2049” won the box office this weekend, with an opening take of $31.5 million. But that’s not great for a movie that cost $150 million to make. “It” is still hanging in there at #3 with $9.7 million . . . and it’s now the first horror movie to cross the $300 million mark in the U.S.

Here’s the Top 5:

1. NEW: “Blade Runner 2049”, $31.5 million.

2. NEW: “The Mountain Between Us”, $10.1 million.

3. “It”, $9.7 million. Up to $304.9 million in its 5th week.

4. NEW: “My Little Pony: The Movie”, $8.8 million.

5. “Kingsman: The Golden Circle”, $8.1 million. Up to $80 million in its 3rd week.

**Jackie Chan just teased the much-anticipated Rush Hour 4 – but it’s only happening on one condition. “If Chris Tucker agrees,” the action star said in an interview last week.

Chan confirmed the movie will happen “next year,” after it took seven years of script revisals. “Yesterday, we just agreed,” he added.

The martial artist went on to mention that it’s “not about the money,” but about the time. “We’re all like old men,” he joked. The first Rush Hour was filmed nearly twenty years ago and fans have long awaited news on a fourth film.

**Are Nose Hair Extensions the Next Hot Beauty Trend?

Oh goodness let’s hope NOT.

A woman on Instagram posted a picture a few days ago showing off her idea for the next beauty trend: NOSE HAIR EXTENSIONS. Basically, she put fake eyelashes around her nostril so it looks like she’s got a ton of hair growing out.

Is it destined to be the next hot beauty trend? We’re hoping not, but a people trying this have already popped up on Instagram, so I guess all we can do it pray it doesn’t catch on…ANYMORE.

Check out pictures of this nonsense HERE