A Man Helped Rescue A Girl Who Was Kidnapped And Then Gave Her The Money

In August a 15-year-old girl in Minnesota was kidnapped by a man who knew her family. They moved her around for a month and two other men helped keep her captive. Her family didn’t have much money but they put up a $2,000 reward and then an anonymous donor put up another $5,000.

It wasn’t until September that her captives went to go get food and she escaped. She knocked on a lot of doors but no one was home so she had to swim across a lake. That is when Earl Melchert, a 65-year-old saw her running across a field and recognized her face from the news.

He got her inside. Called the cops. As the cops were there one of her captures drove by and he was arrested. Now all three suspects are in jail.

What about the reward money? Earl is doing pretty well financially and when he heard that Jasmine’s family wasn’t, he gave the money to them and said it was the best retirement gift he could get.

Click here for the full story

This is Earl