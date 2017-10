Beyoncé is a spitting image of her oldest daughter Blue Ivy in a throwback photo her mom, Tina Knowles Lawson shared on Instagram on Saturday.

According to US Weekly, a young Bey is getting her hair done in the photo that Knowles Lawson posted along with the caption, “If Beyoncé don’t look like Blue on this photo!!! Getting her braids done by Toni.”

A lot of people have said how much Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s oldest looks like her daddy, but this pic sure will make you think otherwise!